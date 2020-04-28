DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








28.04.2020 / 14:13



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://www.db.com/ir/en/reports-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts.htm













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II

1011 Centre Road, Suite 200

19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware

United States
Internet: www.db.com





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

