DGAP-AFR: curasan AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2020. április 28., kedd, 14:18
curasan AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2020
Address: http://www.curasan.de/investoren/publikationen/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2020
Address: http://www.curasan.de/investoren/publikationen/finanzberichte/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|curasan AG
|Lindigstraße 4
|63801 Kleinostheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.curasan.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1031865 28.04.2020
