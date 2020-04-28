DGAP-AFR: curasan AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

curasan AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 30, 2020

Address: http://www.curasan.de/investoren/publikationen/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 30, 2020

Address: http://www.curasan.de/investoren/publikationen/finanzberichte/













Language: English
Company: curasan AG

Lindigstraße 4

63801 Kleinostheim

Germany
Internet: www.curasan.de





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

