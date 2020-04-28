DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2020

Ort: https://www.db.com/ir/en/reports-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts.htm













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II

1011 Centre Road, Suite 200

19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
Internet: www.db.com





 
