1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Medienallee 7
PLZ: 85774
Ort: Unterföhring
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Silvio Berlusconi
Geburtsdatum: 29.09.1936

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Mediaset S.p.A., Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

23.04.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 8,94 % 15,22 % 24,16 % 233.000.000
letzte Mitteilung 8,94 % 11,16 % 20,10 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 0 20.838.032 0,00 % 8,94 %
Summe 20.838.032 8,94 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe 30.11.2020 - 31.05.2024 jederzeit 25.994.968 11,16 %
    Summe 25.994.968 11,16 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG






























Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Put Option 24.09.2020 - 19.11.2020 n/a Bar oder physisch, unter bestimmten Bedingungen 9.462.000 4,06 %
Call Option 24.09.2020 - 19.11.2020 n/a Bar oder physisch, unter bestimmten Bedingungen 9.000.535 3,86 %
Option für Wertpapierleihe 19.11.2020 jederzeit, unter bestimmten Bedingungen Physisch bei Ausübung der Option 9.462.000 4,06 %
      Summe 9.462.000 4,06 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





















Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Silvio Berlusconi % % %
Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % %
Mediaset S.p.A. 5,84 % 8,57 % 14,41 %
Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. 3,10 % 6,65 % 9,75 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Zusatz obiger Abschnitt 7.b.2.: Die Put- und Call-Optionen wurden nicht in der Höhe von 9.000.535 Stimmrechten zusammengefasst, da sie sich auf eine Collar-Transaktion beziehen, in deren Rahmen Mediaset S.p.A. auf konsolidierter Basis diese 3,86 % der Stimmrechte nur einmal erwerben kann. Auch die Option für die Wertpapierleihe wurde nicht aggregiert, da sie sich auf die oben erwähnte Collar-Transaktion und somit auf die gleiche Stimmrechtsquote von insgesamt 4,06 % bezieht.

 


Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Deutschland
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
