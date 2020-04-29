DGAP-AFR: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2020

Address: https://de.citifirst.com/DE/Produkte/Informationen/Rechtliche_Dokumente/Finanzberichte













Language: English
Company: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Reuterweg 16

60323 Frankfurt

Germany
Internet: www.citifirst.com





 
