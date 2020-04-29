DGAP-AFR: Société Générale Effekten GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.04.2020 / 08:26



Société Générale Effekten GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://sg-zertifikate.de/service/weitere-dokumente/registrierungsformulare-und-jahresabschluesse













