a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

29.04.2020








Hiermit gibt die a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2020

Ort: http://www.aaa-ffm.de/pages/iv-finanzberichte.html

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2020

Ort: http://www.aaa-ffm.de/pages/iv-finanzberichte.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung

Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 3

60327 Frankfurt (Main)

Deutschland
Internet: www.aaa-ffm.de





 
