DGAP-AFR: a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. április 29., szerda, 09:24







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








29.04.2020 / 09:24



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: http://www.aaa-ffm.de/pages/iv-finanzberichte.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: http://www.aaa-ffm.de/pages/iv-finanzberichte.html













29.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung

Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 3

60327 Frankfurt (Main)

Germany
Internet: www.aaa-ffm.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1032417  29.04.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1032417&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum