

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Bastei Lübbe AG: Early implementation of the succession plan for the Management Board of Bastei Lübbe AG





29-Apr-2020 / 11:20 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Early implementation of the succession plan for the Management Board of Bastei Lübbe AG



Cologne, 29.04.2020. The Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG today agreed with Mr. Joachim Herbst that he will take up his position on the Management Board as early as August 1, 2020. Mr. Herbst will then be appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With the departure of the current CEO, Mr. Carel Halff, on September 15, 2020, he will also assume the position of Spokesman of the Management Board.



Mr. Carel Halff will end his Management Board activities at the Annual General Meeting on



September 15, 2020. He will then be available to the company in an advisory capacity until the end of the year.



Mr. Klaus Kluge and Mr. Ulrich Zimmermann will already leave their functions in the company at the end of July.



Contact Bastei Lübbe AG:



Barbara Fischer



Head of Press and Public Relations



Tel.: +49 (0)221 8200 2850



E-Mail: barbara.fischer@luebbe.de







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Bastei Lübbe AG:



Bastei Lübbe AG is a German publishing house with headquarters in Cologne specialised in the publication of books, audio books and e-books with fiction and popular science content. The company"s core business also includes the periodically published puzzle magazines and novel magazines. With its total of twelve publishing houses and imprints, the Bastei Lübbe group of companies currently offers around 3,600 titles in the areas of fiction, non-fiction as well as books for children and young adults. In the growing segment of hardcover fiction books, the company has been one of the market leaders in Germany for many years. At the same time, Bastei Lübbe is an engine for innovation in the area of digital media and distribution channels, among other things by the production of thousands of audio and eBooks. This includes the stake in the game publisher "Daedalic Entertainment".



With annual sales of approx. EUR 95 million (financial year 2018/2019), Bastei Lübbe AG is one of the largest medium-sized publishing companies in Germany. The shares of the company have been listed in the Prime Standard segment on the Frankfurt stock exchange (GSIN A1X3YY, ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) since 2013. Further information is available at www.luebbe.com.















29-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



