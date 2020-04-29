DGAP-AFR: J.P. Morgan AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

J.P. Morgan AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2020

Address: https://www.jpmorgan.com/country/de/en/disclosures


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 28, 2020

Address: https://www.jpmorgan.com/country/de/en/disclosures













