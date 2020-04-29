DGAP-AFR: Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. április 29., szerda, 17:47







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








29.04.2020 / 17:47



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2020

Ort: https://eifelhoehen-klinik.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/jahresabschlusse/













29.04.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG

Graurheindorfer Str. 137

53117 Bonn

Deutschland
Internet: www.eifelhoehen-klinik.ag





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1033241  29.04.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1033241&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum