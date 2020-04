DGAP-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Dividend





BASF Group withdraws outlook for 2020 business year

- Concrete statements on the development of sales and earnings in 2020 cannot be made at present

- Dividend proposed by Board of Executive Directors and Supervisory Board for the 2019 business year unchanged at €3.30 per share





Ludwigshafen - April 29, 2020 - The sales and earnings forecast for the 2020 business year provided by BASF on February 28, 2020, will not be able to be met. The company is therefore withdrawing its outlook. It is currently impossible to reliably estimate both the length and the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as future measures to contain it. Consequently, concrete statements on the future development of sales and earnings cannot be made at present.

Proposed dividend for the 2019 business year unchanged



The Board of Executive Directors and Supervisory Board decided in today"s Supervisory Board meeting to propose a dividend of €3.30 per share for resolution by the Annual Shareholders" Meeting of BASF SE, which will be held June 18, 2020. The company is therefore confirming its proposed dividend for the 2019 business year, as announced in the BASF Report 2019. Provided the Annual Shareholders" Meeting approves the dividend proposal, the corresponding payment will be made to shareholders on June 23, 2020.



Publication of quarterly statement on Q1 2020



On Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CEST, the company will publish the quarterly statement on Q1 2020 and will comment on the figures at the telephone conference for journalists (from 9:00 a.m. CEST) and the telephone conference for analysts and investors (from 11:00 a.m. CEST).

