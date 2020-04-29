DGAP-Adhoc: HolidayCheck Group AG: CEO Georg Hesse to leave company prematurely on 29 April 2020 - Dr Marc Al-Hames to succeed him as new Chairperson of the Management Board
2020. április 29., szerda, 20:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HolidayCheck Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
HolidayCheck Group AG: CEO Georg Hesse to leave company prematurely on 29 April 2020 - Dr Marc Al-Hames to succeed him as new Chairperson of the Management Board
The Supervisory Board today appointed Dr Marc Al-Hames, aged 42, with effect from 30 April 2020 as his successor in the post of Chairperson of the Management Board.
Dr Marc Al-Hames has been General Manager of Cliqz GmbH since 2013. Major stakeholder of this Munich-based company is Hubert Burda Media. Cliqz develops search engine, browser and privacy technologies in Germany and, inter alia, also operates the world"s leading privacy browser extension, Ghostery.
Prior to his present role, Dr Marc Al-Hames was Head of Corporate Development and a member of the Management Board of Tomorrow Focus AG (now HolidayCheck Group AG), and Project Manager at McKinsey & Company.
The Supervisory Board is confident that, with his internet and management expertise, Dr Marc Al-Hames will be able to lead the company successfully through the current Coronavirus crisis, and thereafter return it to a trajectory of profitable growth.
Contact:
HolidayCheck Group AG
Armin Blohmann
Neumarkter Str. 61
81673 München
Tel.: +49 89 357680 901
Fax: +49 89 357680 999
E-Mail: armin.blohmann@holidaycheckgroup.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HolidayCheck Group AG
|Neumarkter Str. 61
|81673 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 357680 901
|Fax:
|+49 89 357680 999
|E-mail:
|armin.blohmann@holidaycheckgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.holidaycheckgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005495329
|WKN:
|549532
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1033171
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1033171 29-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]