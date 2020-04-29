DGAP-Adhoc: HolidayCheck Group AG: CEO Georg Hesse to leave company prematurely on 29 April 2020 - Dr Marc Al-Hames to succeed him as new Chairperson of the Management Board

HolidayCheck Group AG: CEO Georg Hesse to leave company prematurely on 29 April 2020 - Dr Marc Al-Hames to succeed him as new Chairperson of the Management Board


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


Munich, Germany, 29 April 2020 - The Chief Executive Officer of HolidayCheck Group AG, Georg Hesse, today reached a mutual agreement with the company"s Supervisory Board to leave the company prematurely at the close of 29 April 2020 owing to differences of opinion over the future strategic direction. The Supervisory Board thanked Georg Hesse for his contribution over the past four years to the successful transformation of HolidayCheck Group AG into a modern technology and travel group, and wished him all the best for his personal future.



The Supervisory Board today appointed Dr Marc Al-Hames, aged 42, with effect from 30 April 2020 as his successor in the post of Chairperson of the Management Board.



Dr Marc Al-Hames has been General Manager of Cliqz GmbH since 2013. Major stakeholder of this Munich-based company is Hubert Burda Media. Cliqz develops search engine, browser and privacy technologies in Germany and, inter alia, also operates the world"s leading privacy browser extension, Ghostery.



Prior to his present role, Dr Marc Al-Hames was Head of Corporate Development and a member of the Management Board of Tomorrow Focus AG (now HolidayCheck Group AG), and Project Manager at McKinsey & Company.



The Supervisory Board is confident that, with his internet and management expertise, Dr Marc Al-Hames will be able to lead the company successfully through the current Coronavirus crisis, and thereafter return it to a trajectory of profitable growth.

 


Contact:

HolidayCheck Group AG

Armin Blohmann

Neumarkter Str. 61

81673 München


Tel.: +49 89 357680 901

Fax: +49 89 357680 999


E-Mail: armin.blohmann@holidaycheckgroup.com







Language: English
