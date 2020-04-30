DGAP-AFR: ROY Asset Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ROY Asset Holding SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






ROY Asset Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








29.04.2020 / 21:00



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ROY Asset Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://www.roykeramik.de/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://www.roykeramik.de/en/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2020

Address: https://www.roykeramik.de/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 30, 2020

Address: https://www.roykeramik.de/en/finanzberichte/













Language: English
Company: ROY Asset Holding SE

Gießener Str. 42

35410 Hungen

Germany
Internet: www.roykeramik.de





 
