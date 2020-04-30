DGAP-AFR: ROY Asset Holding SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen
2020. április 29., szerda, 21:00
Hiermit gibt die ROY Asset Holding SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.05.2020
Ort: https://www.roykeramik.de/finanzberichte/
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.05.2020
Ort: https://www.roykeramik.de/en/finanzberichte/
Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.11.2020
Ort: https://www.roykeramik.de/finanzberichte/
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.11.2020
Ort: https://www.roykeramik.de/en/finanzberichte/
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|ROY Asset Holding SE
|Gießener Str. 42
|35410 Hungen
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.roykeramik.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1033319 29.04.2020
