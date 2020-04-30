



Personnel changes on the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG

- Susana Quintana-Plaza resigns from the Board with effect from April 7, 2020

- Hauke Stars is proposed to the Annual General Meeting for election to the Supervisory Board





Aschheim (Munich). Ms. Susana Quintana-Plaza (45) resigned from the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG with effect from April 7, 2020. She had been elected to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting in June 2018. Ms. Quintana-Plaza has meanwhile assumed an executive position with a group of companies abroad. At a meeting of the Supervisory Board on April 7, 2020, she resigned her mandate for personal reasons in order to concentrate on her operational responsibility in future

Ms. Hauke Stars (52) will be proposed for election to the Supervisory Board at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The qualified IT specialist has been a member of the Group Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG, Frankfurt, since 2012. At the Dax Group, she heads the division that includes IPOs, share trading and start-up promotion. She is also the Group"s Labor Director. Previously, she held various management positions in the IT industry in Germany and the Netherlands and, since 2007, has been General Manager of Hewlett-Packard"s entire business in Switzerland. Ms. Stars is a member of the Supervisory Board of the Dax Group Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Kühne + Nagel International AG.

Thomas Eichelmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG: "I thank Susana Quintana-Plaza for her commitment to Wirecard AG. She has accompanied the company during a very labor-intensive and demanding phase full of challenges. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I wish her all the best for her future career plans".

"At the same time, I am extremely pleased that with Hauke Stars we have been able to win a very experienced managerial personality for our company. Her in-depth knowledge of professional processes and procedures in internationally operating and listed blue-chip companies as well as her excellent expertise in IT and technology issues will enrich our board. She will certainly make a valuable contribution to the further successful corporate development of Wirecard AG."

Eichelmann continued: "In addition, we intend to propose two further new members for election to the Supervisory Board at the 2020 Annual General Meeting by expanding the Supervisory Board. We will inform you about this in due course."

The current members of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG are Thomas Eichelmann (Chairman), Stefan Klestil (Deputy Chairman), Dr. Anastassia Lauterbach, Wulf Matthias and Vuyiswa V. M"Cwabeni.

