Berlin, 29 April 2020 - Consus Real Estate AG: Publication of Full Year 2019 results

Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus", ISIN DE000A2DA414, CC1) published its 2019 annual results today, and has demonstrated strong growth in the portfolio and Adjusted EBITDA.

The audited consolidated financial statements and management report for the 2019 annual results is published on the company"s website, and is available for download. Please use the following link: https://www.consus.ag/financial-reports-presentations-2019?lang=en.

Contact:



Investor Relations



investors@consus.ag



+49 30 965 357 90 264

About Consus Real Estate AG



Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus"), with its headquarters in Berlin, is the leading real estate developer in the top 9 cities in Germany. As of 31 December 2019, Consus" development portfolio had a gross development value (GDV) of EUR 12.3 billion. Consus focuses on the development of neighbourhoods and standardised multi-storey residential construction, which are sold to institutional investors through forward sales. Due to its own construction expertise and the digitalisation of construction processes, Consus operates along the entire value chain of real estate development. Consus provides the realisation of projects from planning and execution to handover, property management and related services through its subsidiaries Consus RE AG and Consus Swiss Finance AG. The shares of Consus are included in the scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded via XETRA in Frankfurt, among others.