DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Consus Real Estate AG: Publication of Full Year 2019 results

2020. április 29., szerda, 23:31







DGAP-News: CONSUS Real Estate AG


/ Key word(s): Annual Results






​​​​​​​Consus Real Estate AG: Publication of Full Year 2019 results








29.04.2020 / 23:31




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Berlin, 29 April 2020 - Consus Real Estate AG: Publication of Full Year 2019 results



Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus", ISIN DE000A2DA414, CC1) published its 2019 annual results today, and has demonstrated strong growth in the portfolio and Adjusted EBITDA.



The audited consolidated financial statements and management report for the 2019 annual results is published on the company"s website, and is available for download. Please use the following link: https://www.consus.ag/financial-reports-presentations-2019?lang=en.



Contact:

Investor Relations

investors@consus.ag

+49 30 965 357 90 264



About Consus Real Estate AG

Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus"), with its headquarters in Berlin, is the leading real estate developer in the top 9 cities in Germany. As of 31 December 2019, Consus" development portfolio had a gross development value (GDV) of EUR 12.3 billion. Consus focuses on the development of neighbourhoods and standardised multi-storey residential construction, which are sold to institutional investors through forward sales. Due to its own construction expertise and the digitalisation of construction processes, Consus operates along the entire value chain of real estate development. Consus provides the realisation of projects from planning and execution to handover, property management and related services through its subsidiaries Consus RE AG and Consus Swiss Finance AG. The shares of Consus are included in the scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded via XETRA in Frankfurt, among others.















29.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG

Kurfürstendamm 188-189

10707 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 965 357 90 300
E-mail: info@consus.ag
Internet: www.consus.ag
ISIN: DE000A2DA414
WKN: A2DA41
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1033359





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1033359  29.04.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1033359&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum