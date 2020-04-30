DGAP-News: Consus Real Estate AG: Publication of Full Year 2019 results
2020. április 29., szerda, 23:31
Berlin, 29 April 2020 - Consus Real Estate AG: Publication of Full Year 2019 results
Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus", ISIN DE000A2DA414, CC1) published its 2019 annual results today, and has demonstrated strong growth in the portfolio and Adjusted EBITDA.
The audited consolidated financial statements and management report for the 2019 annual results is published on the company"s website, and is available for download. Please use the following link: https://www.consus.ag/financial-reports-presentations-2019?lang=en.
Contact:
About Consus Real Estate AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CONSUS Real Estate AG
|Kurfürstendamm 188-189
|10707 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 965 357 90 300
|E-mail:
|info@consus.ag
|Internet:
|www.consus.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA414
|WKN:
|A2DA41
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1033359
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1033359 29.04.2020
