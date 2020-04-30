





Wacker Chemie AG hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 15, 2020Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/media/asset/about_wacker/investor_relations_2/zahlungsbericht_2019.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 15, 2020Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/media/asset/about_wacker/investor_relations_2/zahlungsbericht_2019.pdf

























