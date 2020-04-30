DGAP-News: First Sensor welcomes new members to its Supervisory Board
2020. április 30., csütörtök, 08:00
First Sensor welcomes new members to its Supervisory Board
Four shareholder representatives appointed by court
The Charlottenburg Local Court has appointed four new shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board of Berlin-based First Sensor AG, effective May 1, 2020.
The new members that will serve on the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG are:
- John Mitchell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sensor Solutions at TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Jörg Mann, Member of the Executive Board of TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG
- Peter McCarthy, Vice President and General Manager of Transportation Sensors at TE Connectivity Germany
- Stephan Itter, Member of the Executive Board of Läpple AG
John Mitchell is slated to be elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board at a constituent meeting to be held shortly. The four new Supervisory Board members join employee representatives Tilo Vollprecht, project engineer at First Sensor Mobility GmbH and Olga Wolfenberg, quality assurance employee at First Sensor AG on the six-person board.
The court appointment of the new Supervisory Board members terminates at the end of the Annual General Meeting of First Sensor AG on May 26, 2020, at which the shareholder representatives will be elected.
The new members replace the previous shareholder representatives, who resigned from the Supervisory Board after the closure of the voluntary public takeover offer of TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. Their resignations are effective as of April 30, 2020. The Executive Board of First Sensor AG is very grateful to the previous chairman Prof. Dr. Alfred Gossner, the deputy chairman Prof. Dr. Christoph Kutter as well as Marc de Jong and Guido Prehn for the cooperation and their contributions to the development of the company.
About First Sensor AG
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
|E-mail:
|ir@first-sensor.com
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007201907
|WKN:
|720190
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1033327
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1033327 30.04.2020
