DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: FY 2019 growth driven by Smart Home ecosystem brand transformation - 1Q20 results above industry trend
2020. április 30., csütörtök, 10:17
Haier Smart Home: FY 2019 growth driven by Smart Home ecosystem brand transformation - 1Q20 results above industry trend
- Increase of the net result (attributable to owners of the parent company) by 9.7% to RMB 8.2 billion
- Significant growth of market shares
The Company has always applied a stable and sustainable profit distribution policy. The board declared the proposal of a cash dividend of RMB 3.75 per 10 shares (tax inclusive) to all shareholders based on the total shares as at the date of profit distribution, with expected cash dividend not less than RMB 2.4 billion. The proportion of this distribution is not less than 30% of the net profit attributable to parent company of the Company in 2019.
Haier Smart Home further extended its advantages in product leadership, multi-brand layout, efficient retail, global operations, and IoT transformation in 2019. Haier Smart Home will continue to increase its exploration in the field of IoT, including the implementation of 5G-based IoT scenarios.
In the pandemic-struck first quarter of 2020, Haier Smart Home increased its overall domestic market share in the home appliance industry by 4.4 pct pt to 23.4%, driven in particular by the launch of Smart Home health scenarios including health food, health care and health air. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for health household appliances grew significantly as health needs increased.
In the overseas markets, both profits and market share in the first quarter of 2020, with an accelerated upward trend, underline the global layout strategy of the Company.
With an increase in market share of all smart home ecosystem brand product categories, Haier further consolidated its leading position in terms of total market share in 2019. In the Chinese high-end segment, Haier has by far the leading market share of 40% with its Casarte brand. Overall, Haier"s market share in refrigerators and washing machines both online and offline grew twice as much as the nearest competitor.
The continuing positive trend in overseas business is the result of the creation of own brands, the leading role in high-end products and upgrades of the distribution network. In addition, the localized three-in-one layout of "R&D, Manufacturing and Marketing" as well as localized and efficient operating systems contribute to pre-tax profit improvements, thus underlining the importance of a global layout.
To date, more than 5,300 domestic and foreign suppliers of ecosystem resources such as apparel, washing machine, toiletries and IoT technology use the Haier Internet of Clothing to provide users with a lifetime solution for clothing in terms of washing, protection, storage, matching, purchase and recycling.
In addition, in 2019, COSMOPlat became the world"s first industrial Internet platform to introduce the user experience of participating in the overall process, providing integrated hardware and software solutions for 15 major industries. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the online ecosystem platform became the first and industry"s preferred service platform for the enterprise resumption and production increase.
IR contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Phone:
|+49 6172 9454 143
|Fax:
|+49 6172 9454 42143
|E-mail:
|y.sun@haier.de
|Internet:
|www.haier.net
|ISIN:
|CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9 (A-share),
|WKN:
|A2JM2W
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1033659
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1033659 30.04.2020
