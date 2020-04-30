DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 50 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
2020. április 30., csütörtök, 10:30
Am 29. April 2020 hat die Deutsche Bank AG einen Bericht nach Form 6-K bei der US-amerikanischen Börsenaufsichtsbehörde SEC eingereicht. Er ist auf der Webseite der Deutsche Bank AG unter https://www.db.com/ir/de/sec-berichte-zu-finanzergebnissen.htm verfügbar.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1033293 30.04.2020
