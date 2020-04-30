DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet suspends share buyback program
2020. április 30., csütörtök, 11:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Montabaur, April 30, 2020. With ad hoc notification of April 1, 2020, United Internet AG announced to launch a share buyback program for up to 5,000,000 shares of the company (corresponding to approx. 2.58 % of the share capital). The program started on April 3, 2020 and was supposed to last at the latest until August 31, 2020.
The Management Board of United Internet AG has today resolved to suspend this share buyback program with effect as of the end of today"s trading day. United Internet AG reserves the right to resume or cancel the share buyback program at any time.
Contact partner
United Internet AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
|E-mail:
|info@united-internet.de
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005089031
|WKN:
|508903
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1033793
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1033793 30-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
