2020. április 30., csütörtök, 11:32





United Internet suspends share buyback program


30-Apr-2020 / 11:32 CET/CEST


Montabaur, April 30, 2020. With ad hoc notification of April 1, 2020, United Internet AG announced to launch a share buyback program for up to 5,000,000 shares of the company (corresponding to approx. 2.58 % of the share capital). The program started on April 3, 2020 and was supposed to last at the latest until August 31, 2020.



The Management Board of United Internet AG has today resolved to suspend this share buyback program with effect as of the end of today"s trading day. United Internet AG reserves the right to resume or cancel the share buyback program at any time.



 


Contact partner

United Internet AG

Mathias Brandes

Tel: +49 2602 96-1616

presse@united-internet.de










Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
E-mail: info@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de
ISIN: DE0005089031
WKN: 508903
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
