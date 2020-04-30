DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback





United Internet suspends share buyback program





30-Apr-2020 / 11:32 CET/CEST





Montabaur, April 30, 2020. With ad hoc notification of April 1, 2020, United Internet AG announced to launch a share buyback program for up to 5,000,000 shares of the company (corresponding to approx. 2.58 % of the share capital). The program started on April 3, 2020 and was supposed to last at the latest until August 31, 2020.

The Management Board of United Internet AG has today resolved to suspend this share buyback program with effect as of the end of today"s trading day. United Internet AG reserves the right to resume or cancel the share buyback program at any time.

United Internet AG



Mathias Brandes



Tel: +49 2602 96-1616



presse@united-internet.de