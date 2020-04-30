DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Continental AG Has Decided Not to Present Vitesco Technologies Spin-off at Annual Shareholders" Meeting Scheduled to Take Place on July 14, 2020
2020. április 30., csütörtök, 11:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
The Executive Board of Continental AG has decided that due to the current market environment, the planned spin-off of Vitesco Technologies (currently the business area Powertrain) will not be presented for a vote at the upcoming 2020 Annual Shareholders" Meeting and thus will not take place in this year.
The spin-off will nevertheless continue to be pursued. To this end, the Executive Board of Continental and Management of Vitesco Technologies are pursuing arrangements to ensure Vitesco Technologies" will be ready for a swift implementation of the planned spin-off once market conditions and visibility noticeably improve. The postponement will also allow certain costs and investment requirements related to the spin-off to occur at a time closer to the planned implementation. Continental will continue to consolidate Vitesco Technologies as the business area Powertrain until the implementation of the spin-off.
The 2020 Annual Shareholders" Meeting is planned to take place on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 as an online-only event. Relevant information related to the event will be published in due course.
Contact:
Person making the notification: Bernard Wang, Head of IR
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Vahrenwalder Straße 9
|30165 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 938-1068
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 938-1080
|E-mail:
|ir@conti.de
|Internet:
|www.continental-corporation.com/de
|ISIN:
|DE0005439004
|WKN:
|543900
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1033799
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1033799 30-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]