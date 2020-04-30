DGAP-News: Linde Completes Divestment of Selected Businesses in Northern Europe
Guildford, UK, April 30, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced it has completed the divestment of selected non-core assets in Northern Europe to Gasum, a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert.
The divestment includes Linde"s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and biogas business in Scandinavia, plus its marine bunkering business in Germany. The businesses generate annual revenues of approximately EUR 100m and employ 35 people. As of May 1, 2020 all employees, customer and supplier contracts will be transferred to Gasum.
About Linde
The company serves a variety of end markets including aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1033835
