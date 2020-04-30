DGAP-News: Linde Completes Divestment of Selected Businesses in Northern Europe

Linde Completes Divestment of Selected Businesses in Northern Europe








Guildford, UK, April 30, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced it has completed the divestment of selected non-core assets in Northern Europe to Gasum, a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert.



The divestment includes Linde"s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and biogas business in Scandinavia, plus its marine bunkering business in Germany. The businesses generate annual revenues of approximately EUR 100m and employ 35 people. As of May 1, 2020 all employees, customer and supplier contracts will be transferred to Gasum.



About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.



The company serves a variety of end markets including aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.



For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.







Contacts:  
Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com













