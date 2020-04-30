DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: 2019 IFRS Annual Financial Report, 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement, and Form of Proxy (the "Documents")
2020. április 30., csütörtök, 14:00
Linde Public Limited Company
30 April 2020
Re: 2019 IFRS Annual Financial Report, 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement, and Form of Proxy (the "Documents")
The Documents have been published by Linde Public Limited Company (the "Company"). The Documents are available to view on the Company"s website, https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport.
The Documents have been submitted to the Central Bank of Ireland and to the Companies Announcement Office of Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at:
Companies Announcement Office Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
Ireland
Tel. no: +353 1 617 4200
The Documents will be posted to shareholders of the Company on 30 April 2019.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at Investor_Relations@linde.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1033923 30.04.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]