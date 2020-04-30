





Linde Public Limited Company





30 April 2020





Re: 2019 IFRS Annual Financial Report, 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement, and Form of Proxy (the "Documents")





The Documents have been published by Linde Public Limited Company (the "Company"). The Documents are available to view on the Company"s website, https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport.





The Documents have been submitted to the Central Bank of Ireland and to the Companies Announcement Office of Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at:





Companies Announcement Office Euronext Dublin



28 Anglesea Street



Dublin 2



Ireland





Tel. no: +353 1 617 4200





The Documents will be posted to shareholders of the Company on 30 April 2019.





For further information, please contact Investor Relations at Investor_Relations@linde.com.































