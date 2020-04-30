DGAP-NVR: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München


Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 29 Apr 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:

140.098.931














Language: English
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
www.munichre.com





 
