





DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München





/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte













Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















30.04.2020 / 15:15







Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



































Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte







1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



Königinstraße 107



80802 München



Deutschland





2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme



Art der Kapitalmaßnahme

Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit



Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)



X

Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

29.04.2020



3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

140.098.931





























30.04.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



