Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 29.04.2020

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

140.098.931














