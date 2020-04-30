DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Request for arbitration will be filed against Telefónica to replace the expert opinion in Price Review 1
2020. április 30., csütörtök, 16:00
Maintal, 30 April 2020. Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, is filing a request for arbitration against Telefónica today, in order to reach a replacement of the expert opinion in Price Review 1, the first price adjustment procedure initiated by Drillisch. 1&1 Drillisch AG has had the arbitration report reviewed in detail by a renowned auditing company. The expert opinion contains serious methodological flaws and discrepancies as regards the content and must be replaced by a proper assessment of the need for a price adjustment.
In addition to the arbitration proceeding regarding Price Review 1, the Price Reviews 2 and 5 are ongoing, covering the entire period from September 2017. As a result of the new Price Review 5, Drillisch was able to withdraw the Price Reviews 3 and 4.
