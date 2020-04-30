



1&1 Drillisch: Request for arbitration will be filed against Telefónica to replace the expert opinion in Price Review 1

Maintal, 30 April 2020. Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, is filing a request for arbitration against Telefónica today, in order to reach a replacement of the expert opinion in Price Review 1, the first price adjustment procedure initiated by Drillisch. 1&1 Drillisch AG has had the arbitration report reviewed in detail by a renowned auditing company. The expert opinion contains serious methodological flaws and discrepancies as regards the content and must be replaced by a proper assessment of the need for a price adjustment.

In addition to the arbitration proceeding regarding Price Review 1, the Price Reviews 2 and 5 are ongoing, covering the entire period from September 2017. As a result of the new Price Review 5, Drillisch was able to withdraw the Price Reviews 3 and 4.





1&1 Drillisch AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Maintal. The company is part of the United Internet AG group and is the only virtual network operator in Germany to have secured long-term access to the Telefónica network via an MBA MVNO contract. 1&1 Drillisch offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of services and products in the broadband and mobile communications sectors. In addition to pure mobile communications and Broadband products, customers also receive attractive bundled products from mobile communications and fixed networks, supplemented by applications such as home networks, online storage, video-on-demand and IPTV TV. With its two wholly-owned subsidiaries 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch Online GmbH, 1&1 Drillisch has a strong marketing approach that addresses the market comprehensively and target-group specifically: While 1&1 covers the premium segment, the Group"s established online brands under the umbrella of Drillisch Online GmbH such as smartmobil.de, yourfone, winSIM, DeutschlandSIM or simply appeal to a price-conscious target group.

