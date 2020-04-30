DGAP-Adhoc: GK Software - Delay to the publication of its financial statement
2020. április 30., csütörtök, 16:03
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
GK Software SE will probably only be able to publish its annual accounts for the 2019 financial year at the end of May 2020. The delay has been caused by the enormous restrictions on the preparation work that are due to the current corona crisis. In the end, this has made it impossible to complete the consolidated financial accounts on time. During the course of this process, a new discovery was made only yesterday evening related to the valuation of pension provisions and it has not been feasible to resolve this by today. As a result, it is possible that EBITDA could decline by up to EUR 1.4 million compared to the provisional figures that were announced.
GK Software SE
(End of the obligatory announcement)
About GK Software SE
The company employs 1,139 members of staff (figures for 30 September 2018) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE"s customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Galeria Kaufhof, Parfümerie Douglas, Coop (Switzerland), EDEKA, Hornbach, JYSK Nordic, Lidl, Loblaw, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Tchibo. The software is currently being used at 279,000 installations across approximately 46,000 stores in 50 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 90.5 million in 2017. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.
Further information about the company: http://www.gk-software.com
Contact:
Investor Relations
GK Software SE
Dr. René Schiller
Ph.: +49 (0)37464-84-264
Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15
E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GK Software SE
|Waldstraße 7
|08261 Schöneck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
|E-mail:
|info@gk-software.com
|Internet:
|www.gk-software.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007571424
|WKN:
|757142
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1034043
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1034043 30-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
