J.P Morgan Chase & Co.informed us on April 30.2020: Declaration of Intent:





We refer to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to the holding of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in RIB Software SE. Please find below further information in relation to the disclosure on 27 of April 2020 of voting rights exceeding the threshold of 10% and the aims underlying this interest.





J.P. Morgan Securities plc (a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.) holds positions in RIB Software SE as Prime Broker via equity finance and trading in connection with client facilitation, including hedging. Clients dynamically change their positions, likewise we will adjust our hedges and therefore the firm"s overall position may increase or decrease. Further interests in voting rights may or may not be obtained by J.P. Morgan Securities plc in the next 12 months in the ordinary course of business.





There is no intention to exercise such voting rights nor does J.P. Morgan Securities plc have influence over management or the supervisory board nor strive towards making changes to the capital structure of the company.

























