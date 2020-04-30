DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: publishes Annual Report 2019 and preliminary results for Q1 2020
Fyber N.V. publishes Annual Report 2019 and preliminary results for Q1 2020
Key Facts
Berlin, 30 April 2020 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN), a leading app monetization company, today published its financial results for the full year 2019. The Company achieved a revenue of €119.0 million (FY 2018: €128.5 million) at an adjusted EBITDA of -€2.7 million (FY 2018: -€7.2 million). The operational cost base was reduced by 20% to €43.0 million through further cost savings following the completed integration of former group companies. Despite a 7% decline in revenue in 2019 compared to the previous year, the adjusted EBITDA improved by more than 60% and was positive in Q4 2019.
Fyber FairBid is at the heart of our vision of becoming the primary independent monetization platform for app developers. It can be considered one of the few available monetization platforms on the market combining traditional and programmatic mediation capabilities, app bidding and the related granular and dynamic reporting. Fyber FairBid stands for transparency, fairness and true yield optimization. It brings together all demand sources in one parallel auction, maximizes the competition and minimizes missed revenue for app developers and advertising opportunities for marketers.
The programmatic business grew by 22% year-over-year for the full year 2019 and by 36% year-over-year for Q1 2020, driven by the Fyber Marketplace as the major revenue contributor. The programmatic in-app ad exchange is focused on display advertising such as banners, yet our investments are focused on video advertising capabilities and other full screen ad units. In the second half of 2019, we initiated a dedicated program to strengthen our video advertising demand from mobile-first demand-side platforms. First preliminary results for Q1 2020 demonstrate the effectiveness of the measure and the future potential, with the share of revenue stemming from video advertising growing compared to past periods.
Revenues from the non-programmatic business declined by more than 30% year-over-year in 2019. The development is largely based on Offer Wall Edge, a non-programmatic rewarded ad format mostly used within gaming apps, and the biggest contributor to Fyber"s non-programmatic business. A change in Apple"s policy rejected the concept of incentivizing users to download apps through a value exchange form of advertising within all offer walls. This impacted the segment industry-wide, as it eliminated certain ad campaign types from the offer wall and caused ad spend to weaken.
Outlook 2020 & preliminary results for Q1 2020
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties around the effects on the global economy and Fyber"s addressable market, the Company is not able to provide guidance for the full year 2020 at this point.
Initial preliminary results for Q1 2020 show a continuation of the growth trend in our programmatic business. Total revenue is expected at €31 million (Q1 2019: €28 million) with an adjusted EBITDA of €-1.0 million (Q1 2019: €-1.3 million). However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic showed first effects on the available brand advertising spend. For Fyber, this leads to an increase of the share of performance advertising and with that to a decline in revenue margin due to mix effects.
Key Figures
*Note: Adjusted EBITDA excluding one-off impacts, not a measure calculated in accordance with IFRS
