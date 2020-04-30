

On the basis of the preliminary results for the first quarter 2020 Allianz Group expects an operating profit for Q1 of EUR 2.3 bn (Q1 2019: 3.0 bn) and a shareholder"s net income for Q1 of EUR 1.4 bn (Q1 2019: 2.0 bn). In light of the uncertainties for the macroeconomic development caused by the current pandemic and the now available updated financial plans of the operating entities of the Group, from today"s perspective the Board of Management does not assume that Allianz Group can achieve the target range for the operating profit for 2020 in the amount of EUR 12 bn +/- EUR 500 mio. A new profit target for 2020 will be announced by the Board of Management upon completion of the revised planning."





Explanations of the alternative financial ratios used (Alternative Performance Measures (APM)) can be found on the website of Allianz SE (available at







Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE







These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.





Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements



This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management"s current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz Group"s core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (iv) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (v) persistency levels, (vi) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (vii) interest rate levels, (viii) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (ix) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (x) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xi) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.





No duty to update



The Allianz Group assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.













