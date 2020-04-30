DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results





H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures for 1st quarter 2020 published





Preliminary business results for the 1st quarter 2020

- EBITDA reaches EUR 10.7 million

- Sales of EUR 259.4 million below prior-year quarter

- Increased performance compared to final quarter 2019

Salzbergen, Germany, April 30, 2020. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbrev.: H&R KGaA; DE000A2E4T77) recorded a lower than prior year operating income of EUR 10.7 million (Q1/2019: EUR 20.1 million) in the first quarter of 2020 (EBITDA - Consolidated income before tax, other financial income and expenses and depreciation/amortization, impairment and appreciation of fixed assets and property, plant and equipment) according to preliminary calculations. In comparison to the previous quarter (Q4/2019: EBITDA EUR 8.1 million), however, the start of the year showed a recovery of more than 30.0 %. EBIT amounted to EUR -2.0 million (Q1/2019: EUR 9.4 million), earnings before taxes (EBT) EUR -3.7 million (Q1/2019: EUR 7.3 million). All in all, net earnings to shareholders amounted to EUR -4.7 million (Q1/2019: EUR 5.1 million). Here, too, earnings showed a noticeable improvement compared to the final quarter of 2019 (Q4/2019: consolidated earnings of shareholders EUR -5.5 million).This figure was achieved with sales of EUR 259.4 million. This is around 9.3 % less than in the previous year (Q1/2019: EUR 286.1 million). The main reason for this - especially towards the end of the quarter - was the lower purchase volumes as a result of the Corona lockdown. By contrast, the prices for the purchased goods remained largely at an adequate level.

Cash flow positive in Q1/2020

Despite a negative consolidated income and a higher net working capital demand, the operating cash flow closed positively with EUR 2.9 million (Q1/2019: EUR 43.6 million). Based on this lower figure, free cash flow finished at EUR -22.2 million, partly due to trailing costs of some projects already completed in the previous year (Q1/2019: EUR 25.4 million).

Sales volumes show first impact from Corona pandemic

In the first quarter of 2020, the refineries of the REFINING segment sold lower volumes than in the previous year. At the same time, sales revenues declined in the course of the quarter as a result of the massive drop in raw material prices. Revenues decreased accordingly to EUR 170.7 million (Q1/2019: EUR 183.6 million). On the earnings side, the lower raw material costs led to negative valuation effects (windfall losses), which should offset over the course of the year, but impacted our earnings in the first quarter of 2020. On the positive side, however, it was noted that product prices were overall solid and customers rewarded a guaranteed delivery and H&R"s reliability in the face of the Corona crisis. The segment"s EBITDA closed at EUR 5.0 million (Q1/2019: EUR 13.4 million). The international sites of our SALES segment also decreased in sales revenues (EUR 80.2 million, compared to EUR 93.8 million in Q1/2019), but despite the global economic challenges remained only slightly behind the previous year in operating profit: However, prices remained under pressure, with the result that the operating result fell slightly short of the previous year as a result of the global economic challenges: Instead of EUR 7.0 million, EBITDA of EUR 6.7 million was achieved in the first quarter of 2020. The PLASTICS segment achieved an almost balanced EBITDA of EUR -0.1 million (Q1/2019: EUR 0.1 million). Here, too, sales remained almost on the same level, with EUR 11.0 million compared to EUR 11.5 million. Nevertheless, in the first quarter of 2020 the segment clearly felt the current weakness of the automotive industry and its temporary closures in the wake of the Corona pandemic.

Solid equity position

Balance sheet total decreased to EUR 811.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020 (Dec. 31, 2019: EUR 838.6 million). The Group"s equity totaled at EUR 357.9 million at the balance sheet date (Dec. 31, 2019: EUR 363.4 million). Equity ratio amounted to 44.1 % (Dec. 31, 2019: 43.3 %).

For a complete presentation of business performance including segment reporting and the quarterly financial statements, H&R KGaA refers to the quarterly statement 1/2020 to be published on 15 May 2020.

