DGAP-AFR: elumeo SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. április 30., csütörtök, 21:30







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: elumeo SE


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






elumeo SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








30.04.2020 / 21:30



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die elumeo SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2020

Ort: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte













30.04.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: elumeo SE

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b

10999 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.elumeo.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1034697  30.04.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1034697&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum