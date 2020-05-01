DGAP-AFR: Wirecard AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
2020. április 30., csütörtök, 23:51
Hiermit gibt die Wirecard AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.06.2020
Ort: http://ir.wirecard.de/finanzberichte
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.06.2020
Ort: http://ir.wirecard.com/financialreports
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1034727 30.04.2020
