United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 5th Interim Announcement





In the period from 27 April 2020 up to and including 30 April 2020, United Internet AG purchased a total of 7,870 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 2 April 2020 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 3 April 2020.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date

Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number)

Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR



(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according



to commercial practice)

27 April 2020

7,441

30.8008

28 April 2020

429

30.9839

29 April 2020

0

0

30 April 2020

0

0









Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since 3 April 2020 is 430,624 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.

The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

On 30 April 2020, the Management Board of United Internet AG decided and informed by ad-hoc announcement to suspend this share buyback program as of the end of the trading day. United Internet AG reserves the right to resume or terminate the share buyback program at any time.

Montabaur, 4 May 2020

United Internet AG

The Management Board