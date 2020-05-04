DGAP-CMS: United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information
2020. május 04., hétfő, 14:36
United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 5th Interim Announcement
Shares were bought as follows:
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since 3 April 2020 is 430,624 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.
The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
On 30 April 2020, the Management Board of United Internet AG decided and informed by ad-hoc announcement to suspend this share buyback program as of the end of the trading day. United Internet AG reserves the right to resume or terminate the share buyback program at any time.
Montabaur, 4 May 2020
United Internet AG
The Management Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1035403 04.05.2020
