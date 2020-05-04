DGAP-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG english

04.05.2020 / 16:05




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Reiner
Last name(s): Winkler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MTU Aero Engines AG


b) LEI

529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 6,491 shares as part of the compensation (long-term incentive compensation)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-04; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG

Dachauer Straße 665

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de





 
