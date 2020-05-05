



Energiekontor and ENGIE conclude 15-year PPA for solar park in Germany

















05.05.2020 / 10:15









With its first long-term power purchase agreement for solar energy in Germany, ENGIE has shown itself to be a reliable partner in the expansion of renewable energies.

ENGIE and Energiekontor AG have concluded a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a solar park in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The plant, with an installed capacity of 41.5 MW, is to go into operation in 2021 and produce around 45,600 megawatt hours of solar electricity per year. This corresponds to the supply of about 15,000 German households.

"Based on our partnership approach, we were able to convince Energiekontor of our range of services. We are proud that together with Energiekontor we are taking the path to climate-neutral energy supply. With this long-term contract, both companies are making a major contribution to the market integration of renewable energies, which is to be continued even in times of crisis", says Bernd Dinauer, Head of the ENGIE Global Energy Markets Business Platform Germany. "As a reliable partner, we are establishing the link between producers of renewable energy and our customers who are committed to the energy turnaround".

"Solar parks on PPA basis in Germany are the future. We are pleased to have found in ENGIE the third major supplier who is taking this new path with us and thus strengthening our pioneering role", says Peter Szabo, Chairman of the Board of Energiekontor AG, with satisfaction.

Within the framework of the agreed contract term of 15 years, the two companies are assuming a total produced electricity volume of around 684 gigawatt hours, which will be fed into the grid outside the EEG support regime. This will save approx. 400,000 t CO² emissions compared to the average German power generation.



About Energiekontor AG:

Energiekontor has stood for a sound approach to business and a wealth of experience in Renewable Energies for 30 years. Formed in Bremerhaven in 1990, the company was one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of the leading German project developers. The core business ranges from planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad.

Energiekontor also currently owns and operates wind farms and a solar park with a total rated power of around 287 megawatts. Energiekontor AG is a pioneer when it comes to economic viability in realising the first wind farms and solar parks at market prices without state subsidies in all target markets as quickly as possible.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor also maintains offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau (near Berlin) and Potsdam. The company also has branch offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Austin/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The track record speaks for itself: 126 wind farms and eight solar parks with a total output of over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of almost 1.7 billion euros.

About ENGIE



Our Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions. With our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress. Turnover in 2019: 60.1 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

