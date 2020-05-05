DGAP-News: Linde Starts Up New Syngas Processing Plant in the U.S. Gulf Coast
2020. május 05., kedd, 12:00
Linde Starts Up New Syngas Processing Plant in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Guildford, UK, May 5, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced today it has started up a state-of-the-art syngas processing plant in Geismar, Louisiana. The new plant will supply carbon monoxide and hydrogen to a top global chemical company as well as other refining and chemical customers along Linde"s hydrogen pipeline network in Southern Louisiana, all under long-term supply agreements.
Carbon monoxide is a raw material used in the production of a broad range of specialty chemicals while hydrogen is used to produce several chemical intermediates and clean fuels. Linde"s plant will convert by-product Acetylene Off-Gas (AOG), a lower-value waste stream, into these two high-value products to supply customers along its pipeline.
"The new Geismar plant brings our total investment in this area to approximately $250 million and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to serving our customers in the Mississippi River corridor in a safe, reliable and sustainable manner," said Jeff Barnhard, Vice President, South Region. "We are continuing to work with our customers to support their growth through the supply of the fundamental building blocks needed to produce higher-value chemicals and clean fuels."
About Linde
The company serves a variety of end markets including aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1035787
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1035787 05.05.2020
