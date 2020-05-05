



Linde Starts Up New Syngas Processing Plant in the U.S. Gulf Coast

















Linde Starts Up New Syngas Processing Plant in the U.S. Gulf Coast

Guildford, UK, May 5, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced today it has started up a state-of-the-art syngas processing plant in Geismar, Louisiana. The new plant will supply carbon monoxide and hydrogen to a top global chemical company as well as other refining and chemical customers along Linde"s hydrogen pipeline network in Southern Louisiana, all under long-term supply agreements.

Carbon monoxide is a raw material used in the production of a broad range of specialty chemicals while hydrogen is used to produce several chemical intermediates and clean fuels. Linde"s plant will convert by-product Acetylene Off-Gas (AOG), a lower-value waste stream, into these two high-value products to supply customers along its pipeline.

"The new Geismar plant brings our total investment in this area to approximately $250 million and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to serving our customers in the Mississippi River corridor in a safe, reliable and sustainable manner," said Jeff Barnhard, Vice President, South Region. "We are continuing to work with our customers to support their growth through the supply of the fundamental building blocks needed to produce higher-value chemicals and clean fuels."

