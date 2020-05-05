DGAP-DD: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: AR Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG


b) LEI

529900FKCD84R5KOC106 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007501009


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
2.45 EUR 100450.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.45 EUR 100450.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-04; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

Theresienhöhe 28

80339 München

Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de





 
