DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler reports robust earnings and strong free cash flow for 1st quarter 2020
2020. május 06., szerda, 07:34
- Revenue down 9.2 percent at constant-currency due to the coronavirus crisis - EBIT margin before special items at 6.5 percent (prior year 7.5 percent)
- Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial divisions improve EBIT margins, significant decline at Automotive OEM
- Strong free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities
- Good liquidity position, countermeasures, and high-quality balance sheet strengthen crisis management
- Specific guidance for 2020 currently still not possible
The Schaeffler Group generated 215 million euros (prior year: 272 million euros) in EBIT before special items for the first three months, representing an EBIT margin before special items of 6.5 percent (prior year: 7.5 percent). The decline from the prior year was primarily attributable to the decrease in gross margin. The margin decrease was mainly driven by the adverse impact of volumes on fixed costs.
EBIT for the reporting period was adversely affected by 302 million euros (prior year: 42 million euros) in special items. These included an impairment of goodwill allocated to the Automotive OEM division by EUR 249 million, since the coronavirus pandemic has led to increased uncertainty regarding the development of Schaeffler Group"s business going forward. Special items additionally comprise 53 million euros in expenses incurred to expand the programs RACE and FIT, especially in connection with reducing headcount. The resulting EBIT amounted to -88 million euros (prior year: +230 million euros).
As a result of the coronavirus crisis, revenue declined in all four regions. In the Europe region, revenue fell by 13.5 percent at constant currency. The Americas region reported 5.2 percent less revenue at constant currency. The constant-currency revenue decline in the Greater China region was 22.8 percent. In the Asia/Pacific region, revenue was down 7.3 percent at constant currency.
The Schaeffler Group earned 50 million euros (prior year: 113 million euros) in EBIT before special items in the first quarter. This resulted in an EBIT margin before special items of 2.5 percent for the period, significantly less than the 4.9 percent EBIT margin reported in the prior year. The decline was primarily attributable to the lower gross margin that resulted from the adverse impact of volumes on fixed costs.
These developments resulted in EBIT before special items of 76 million euros (prior year: 69 million euros), representing an EBIT margin before special items of 17.1 percent (prior year: 15.5 percent). The improvement over the prior year is primarily attributable to the increased gross margin and improved functional cost structure. The division"s gross margin rose as a result of higher sales volumes and benefited from a change in product mix.
The Industrial division generated approximately 88 million euros (prior year: 90 million euros) in EBIT before special items for the first quarter, representing an EBIT margin before special items of 10.7 percent (prior year: 10.1 percent). The favorable margin trend benefited from the stable gross margin, among other things. The adverse impact of volumes on fixed costs was more than offset, in part by the favorable impact of pricing.
Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities for the first quarter of 137 million euros was considerably ahead of the prior year reporting period (-235 million euros). Capital expenditures (capex) on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for the first three months of 164 million euros were considerably below the prior year level (373 million euros), representing a capex ratio of 5.0 percent of revenue (prior year: 10.3 percent).
The group"s net financial debt declined to 2,414 million euros as at March 31, 2020. The gearing ratio, i.e. the ratio of net financial debt to shareholders" equity, rose slightly to 93.8 percent (December 31, 2019: 86.6 percent).
The group employed a total of 86,548 people at the reporting date (December 31, 2019: 87,748), a decline of 1.4 percent.
Additionally, the Schaeffler Group continued or initiated measures to further lower the group"s costs during the reporting period, partly in response to the coronavirus crisis, such as introducing short-time work, using up vacation days and hours in time accounts, imposing hiring freezes, scaling down trade show participation, cutting the marketing budget, and temporarily closing plants. The Board of Managing Directors also decided to increase the number of jobs to be included in the voluntary severance scheme in Europe from 1,300 to 1,900.
Furthermore, the Schaeffler Group has additionally bolstered its liquidity position by issuing a Green Schuldschein totaling approximately 350 million euros as communicated on April 9, 2020. "The Schaeffler Group has a very comfortable liquidity position. We had already increased end of last year the existing Revolving Credit Facility from 1.5 billion euros to now 1.8 billion euros and obtained further new bilateral lines of credit totaling 200 million euros back in mid-December 2019. Our next significant maturities are not due until 2022," said Dietmar Heinrich, CFO of Schaeffler AG.
"The coronavirus pandemic confronts us with unprecedented challenges. Our results for the first quarter of 2020 are robust. The positive development of our free cash flow is particularly encouraging. We are reaping the benefits of having started to proactively manage our capital expenditures and working capital last year. Combined with our comfortable liquidity position and the high quality of our balance sheet, we are confident that we will successfully overcome the current crisis. The second quarter will be difficult. We will continue to consistently carry out the countermeasures we have put in place," stated Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG.
