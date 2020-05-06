DGAP-AFR: DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEUTZ AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








06.05.2020 / 08:22



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2020

Address: https://www.deutz.com/investor-relations/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2020

Address: https://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations/













06.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1037021  06.05.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1037021&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
