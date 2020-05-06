DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend





Munich, 6 May 2020. The Management Board of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA today approved an amended proposal for the appropriation of profits to the Annual General Meeting.

In view of the high economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will continue to prevail for the time being, it will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting to suspend the dividend for the year 2019 and to carry forward the net profit for the financial year 2019 to new account. This should proactively further strengthen the Company"s liquidity position and improve the Company"s financial flexibility.

In accordance with the new rules of the German Stock Corporation Act recently created in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Annual General Meeting 2020 is to be held as an online Annual General Meeting without physical participation of shareholders on 19 June 2020.





