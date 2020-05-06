DGAP-Adhoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Change in the proposal for the appropriation of profits to the Annual General Meeting
2020. május 06., szerda, 18:31
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
Ad-hoc announcement
In view of the high economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will continue to prevail for the time being, it will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting to suspend the dividend for the year 2019 and to carry forward the net profit for the financial year 2019 to new account. This should proactively further strengthen the Company"s liquidity position and improve the Company"s financial flexibility.
In accordance with the new rules of the German Stock Corporation Act recently created in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Annual General Meeting 2020 is to be held as an online Annual General Meeting without physical participation of shareholders on 19 June 2020.
About CTS EVENTIM
For further information, please contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|0421/ 3666-0
|Fax:
|0421/ 3666-290
|E-mail:
|info@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1037633
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1037633 06-May-2020 CET/CEST
