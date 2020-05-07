DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Initial effects of COVID-19 pandemic lead to revenue losses in Q1/20
2020. május 07., csütörtök, 07:00
Wacker Neuson SE: Initial effects of COVID-19 pandemic lead to revenue losses in Q1/20
Munich, May 7, 2020 - Leading light and compact equipment manufacturer the Wacker Neuson Group reported revenue of EUR 410.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. This corresponds to a drop of 5.6 percent relative to the prior-year period (Q1/19: EUR 435.4 million). "Following a successful start to 2020, business contracted sharply towards the end of the first quarter as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Widespread uncertainty is negatively impacting investment activity among our customers and existing orders are being postponed to an extent," explains Martin Lehner, CEO of the Wacker Neuson Group.
While the Group reported a double-digit decrease in revenue in the Americas and Asia-Pacific, the volume of business in Europe increased by 3.1 percent (Q1/20: EUR 326.4 million; Q1/19: EUR 316.7 million). This development was fueled by demand for compact equipment for the agricultural market, which was still strong at the start of the year: Revenue generated by Weidemann- and Kramer-branded wheel loaders and telescopic handlers was up 18.4 percent to reach EUR 87.7 million (Q1/19: EUR 74.1 million). The Group also reported clear double-digit gains with dumpers. Demand here was particularly dynamic for the innovative Dual View models. Overall, positive trends in the DACH region, driven in part by flexible rental and sales solutions through direct sales channels, provided sufficient momentum to compensate for the significant downturn in revenue triggered by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southern Europe and countries such as Poland, France and the UK.
Revenue for the Americas decreased 27.0 percent to EUR 76.9 million (Q1/19: EUR 105.3 million). This was attributable to a decline in dealer investment activity and the postponement of orders by key accounts, including rental companies.
In Asia-Pacific, revenue fell 44.0 percent to EUR 7.5 million (Q1/19: EUR 13.4 million). The rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus brought the Group"s Chinese production plant to a standstill for several weeks. After gradually coming back on stream in March, the facility has been able to almost fully resume manufacturing activities.
EBIT margin only slightly below the previous year due to strict cost control measures
Drop in net working capital, free cash flow slightly positive
Guidance withdrawn, Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose suspension of dividend payout
To respond with agility to the current level of demand, the Group has adopted various short-time work models. The Executive Board has also implemented numerous initiatives to cut costs and secure liquidity. These include re-evaluation of all planned investments, as well as a joint decision taken by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board to propose suspending the dividend payout at the Annual General Meeting.
Key indicators for the Wacker Neuson Group
Contact:
The Wacker Neuson Group"s complete first-quarter report for 2020 is available at the following link: www.wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/
About the Wacker Neuson Group:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1037609
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1037609 07.05.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]