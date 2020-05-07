DGAP-PVR: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Straße, Hausnr.: Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
PLZ: 60329
Ort: Frankfurt am Main
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003LVPXHGHTWP936

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung auf Ebene der Tochterunternehmen

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Rolf Elgeti
Geburtsdatum: 04.11.1976

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA, Obotritia Capital KGaA

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

05.05.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 46,51 % 0,00 % 46,51 % 1360339
letzte Mitteilung 42,11 % 0,00 % 42,11 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)


















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A2LQUA5 0 632677 0,00 % 46,51 %



 % %
Summe 632677 46,51 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %




 %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %





 %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Rolf Elgeti % % %
EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG % % %
 


Rolf Elgeti % % %
Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH % % %
 


Rolf Elgeti % % %
Obotritia Capital KGaA 7,76 % 0,00 % 7,76 %
Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA 38,16 % 0,00 % 38,16 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

05.05.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1038907  07.05.2020 



