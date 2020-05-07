DGAP-AFR: SMT Scharf AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die SMT Scharf AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 14.05.2020

Ort: https://smtscharf.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 14.05.2020

Ort: https://smtscharf.com/en/investor-relations-2/publications/semi-annual-and-quarterly-reports/













Unternehmen: SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Deutschland
Internet: www.smtscharf.com





 
