08.05.2020 / 09:40



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 14.05.2020

Ort: https://procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 14.05.2020

Ort: https://procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Rohmerplatz 33-37

60486 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com





 
