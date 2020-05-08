





Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres





Sprache: Deutsch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 14.05.2020



Ort:





Sprache: Englisch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 14.05.2020



Ort:

Hiermit gibt die ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:Sprache: DeutschVeröffentlichungsdatum: 14.05.2020Ort: https://procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/ Sprache: EnglischVeröffentlichungsdatum: 14.05.2020Ort: https://procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/

























