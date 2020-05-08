DGAP-AFR: Covestro AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Covestro AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 23, 2021

Address: https://www.covestro.com/de/investors/reports-and-presentations


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 23, 2021

Address: https://www.covestro.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations













Language: English
Company: Covestro AG

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com





 
