





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Covestro AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Covestro AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















08.05.2020 / 10:23







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: February 23, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: February 23, 2021



Address:

Covestro AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 23, 2021Address: https://www.covestro.com/de/investors/reports-and-presentations Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 23, 2021Address: https://www.covestro.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations

























08.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



