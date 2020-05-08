DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
2020. május 08., péntek, 10:36
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Siemens AG is suspending the current share buyback due to the preparations for the spin-off of Siemens Energy and will keep the number of treasury shares constant until the spin-off is completed
In accordance with § 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and § 2 (1) of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052, the start of the buyback was announced on December 3, 2018, with the start date being December 3, 2018. The Siemens shares were repurchased by a bank appointed by Siemens AG exclusively over the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Detailed information on the transactions are published on the Siemens website (www.siemens.com/ir).
The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buyback program in the period from December 3, 2018 through May 7, 2020, inclusive, amounts to 28,408,786 shares.
From May 8, 2020, until the completion of the spin-off, Siemens AG will conduct a technical share buyback to keep the number of Siemens treasury shares constant and, in connection with share-based compensation and employee stock programs of the Company or any of its affiliated companies, to compensate for current transfers of Siemens shares to persons who are or were in an employment relationship with the Company or any of its affiliates, as well as to members of the boards of the Company or any of its affiliated companies.
Munich, 8 May 2020
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1039655 08.05.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]