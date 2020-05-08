Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 73rd Interim Reporting

Siemens AG is suspending the current share buyback due to the preparations for the spin-off of Siemens Energy and will keep the number of treasury shares constant until the spin-off is completed





In the period from May 4, 2020 up to and including May 7, 2020, no shares were purchased in connection with the share buyback program of Siemens AG.

In accordance with § 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and § 2 (1) of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052, the start of the buyback was announced on December 3, 2018, with the start date being December 3, 2018. The Siemens shares were repurchased by a bank appointed by Siemens AG exclusively over the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed information on the transactions are published on the Siemens website (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buyback program in the period from December 3, 2018 through May 7, 2020, inclusive, amounts to 28,408,786 shares.





With regard to the upcoming spin-off of Siemens Energy, the current buyback was interrupted as of May 7, 2020. It is currently intended to continue the provisionally completed buyback after completion of the spin-off.

From May 8, 2020, until the completion of the spin-off, Siemens AG will conduct a technical share buyback to keep the number of Siemens treasury shares constant and, in connection with share-based compensation and employee stock programs of the Company or any of its affiliated companies, to compensate for current transfers of Siemens shares to persons who are or were in an employment relationship with the Company or any of its affiliates, as well as to members of the boards of the Company or any of its affiliated companies.

Munich, 8 May 2020

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board