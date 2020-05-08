DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

2020. május 08., péntek, 10:36







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft


/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 73rd Interim Reporting






Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information








08.05.2020 / 10:36



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 73rd Interim Reporting



Siemens AG is suspending the current share buyback due to the preparations for the spin-off of Siemens Energy and will keep the number of treasury shares constant until the spin-off is completed





In the period from May 4, 2020 up to and including May 7, 2020, no shares were purchased in connection with the share buyback program of Siemens AG.



In accordance with § 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and § 2 (1) of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052, the start of the buyback was announced on December 3, 2018, with the start date being December 3, 2018. The Siemens shares were repurchased by a bank appointed by Siemens AG exclusively over the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed information on the transactions are published on the Siemens website (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buyback program in the period from December 3, 2018 through May 7, 2020, inclusive, amounts to 28,408,786 shares.


With regard to the upcoming spin-off of Siemens Energy, the current buyback was interrupted as of May 7, 2020. It is currently intended to continue the provisionally completed buyback after completion of the spin-off.



From May 8, 2020, until the completion of the spin-off, Siemens AG will conduct a technical share buyback to keep the number of Siemens treasury shares constant and, in connection with share-based compensation and employee stock programs of the Company or any of its affiliated companies, to compensate for current transfers of Siemens shares to persons who are or were in an employment relationship with the Company or any of its affiliates, as well as to members of the boards of the Company or any of its affiliated companies.



Munich, 8 May 2020



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board















08.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1039655  08.05.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1039655&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum