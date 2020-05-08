





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

S.K. Management- und Beteiligungs GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Florian

Last name(s):

Schulte

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

GRENKE AG





b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Debt instrument

ISIN:

XS2087647645





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

160087.29 EUR





3281789.38 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

160087.29 EUR





3281789.38 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-05; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



