1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: S.K. Management- und Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Schulte
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS2087647645


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
160087.29 EUR 3281789.38 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
160087.29 EUR 3281789.38 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-05; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
